BNY Mellon Wealth Management Adds Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has today announced the appointment of Kevin May as Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA. Kevin supports our client relationship experience, which includes initiating relationships and delivering needs-based solutions based on client investment objectives. These capabilities span Investment Management, Wealth Planning and Family Office Management. He reports to Orange County-based Regional President, Edward Mora.

Kevin joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Bessemer Trust, where he served as a Vice President and provided tailored investment offerings and financial strategies to families and institutions. Previous roles included Vice President of Global Wealth Investment Management at U.S. Trust, as well as Regional Associate for Brandes Investment Partners. Further, Kevin is an armed service veteran who served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"Kevin is a great strategic fit with our Newport Beach office," said Mora, Regional President at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "With his extensive roots in the community and ability to demonstrate how our Active Wealth framework can make a tangible difference in helping our clients' protect and build their wealth across market cycles, we suspect he'll quickly prove himself a trusted and valued member of our team."

Kevin earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego, and a master's degree in Management from Harvard University. He is an Advisory Board Member at San Francisco State University, consulting across activities including strategic planning and big data integration, in addition to being an active supporter of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and other veteran related charitable organizations.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $286 billion in total client assets, as of Dec. 31, 2021, and 30 offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management delivers wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

