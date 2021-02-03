TA Truck Service Expands Telematics Capabilities with Addition of Spireon FleetLocate Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Intelligence Company, Spireon and TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq:TA) are collaborating to bring installation services for FleetLocate® trailer telematics devices to TA Truck Service centers. Professional drivers can now have new trailer telematics solutions installed, or have existing ones upgraded, while visiting one of over 250 TA Truck Service centers nationwide, or when utilizing TA's TechOn-SITE mobile maintenance crews.

The industry-first collaboration increases the speed and efficiency at which carriers can deploy or refresh trailer telematics solutions. Prior to this partnership, Spireon arranged for all installations to take place on-site at a carrier's location. Now, carriers can also service their trailers while they are on the road, ensuring the highest quality service and convenience with scheduling and expediting of any new deployment or equipment upgrade.

"As adoption of trailer telematics continues to rise, and as carriers who already have it look to upgrade to the newest networks and features, it's critical for them to be able to deploy without disruption to their business," said Brian Lukavich, Vice President of TA Truck Service. "With Spireon's product and service expertise, coupled with our team of installation professionals, we are now better positioned to provide timely, essential services to our mutual customers."

As the first trailer telematics provider to partner with a travel center, Spireon now greatly expands its reach and offering to trailers on the move. The collaboration with TA supports the company's rapid growth pace, while carriers migrate away from the sunsetting 3G network and toward advanced trailer intelligence solutions. Carriers will be able to arrange installation services beginning in February 2021.

"Given the current market conditions, including high demand and a capacity shortage, it is even more challenging for carriers to get their hands on trailers to install our trailer management solution," said Roni Taylor, SVP of Strategy and Business Development. "These new services allow trucking companies to gain flexibility and convenience through the ability to dispatch a trailer to TA to seamlessly and quickly install FleetLocate, unlocking the full potential of the powerful fleet management solution's ROI. We're excited to expand what has been a longtime customer relationship with TA into a successful business partnership now and for many years to come."

To learn more about FleetLocate and related trailer and fleet service offerings, please visit: https://go.spireon.com/TCA_Partnership.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products GoldStar, Kahu and FleetLocate deliver 24×7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's NSpire IoT platform powers all Spireon solutions, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing more than 1 billion data events each month. Learn more www.spireon.com .

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ta-truck-service-expands-telematics-capabilities-with-addition-of-spireon-fleetlocate-devices-301221061.html

SOURCE Spireon