Caesars Palace to Introduce Stadia Bar

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Palace is proud to announce the all-new Stadia Bar, anticipated to debut spring of 2021. Stadia will offer a next-level sports viewing experience with lavish amenities, numerous large HD TVs, a menu overflowing with high-end and unique cocktail selections and more. Guests can casually hang out or catch the big game in style with Stadia's rentable spaces to create an intimate viewing experience for small groups.

**For high-res renderings, click here**

"Caesars Palace has a long-standing history in sports from hosting iconic events like the first outdoor hockey game to legendary boxing matches," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner. "Stadia, located at the busy Forum Shops entrance, is the embodiment of Caesars' commitment to sports. It offers a comfortable yet luxe environment for fans to catch the action or wager on their favorite team or championship fight, as well as a state-of-the-art, stylish lounge space to experience beyond the game."

The 120-seat bar and lounge will be a destination beyond game days, with its modern seating and craft cocktail menu. Stadia's cocktail menu will feature an array of unique curated selections and an impressive list of highly allocated supreme spirits. These sought-after brands are so rare, they are only available for purchase once a year, with the entire state receiving less than a case. Some of these include Kentucky Owl 10 Year Rye, Pappy Van Winkle 13 Year Rye, Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute and more. Stadia will also carry signature blends of whiskey that are purchased by the barrel, providing guests a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that can only be tasted at Caesars Palace. Food items will also be available via mobile ordering.

Designed by the award-winning global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the all-new 2,186-square-foot sports hub will feature the excitement, drama and grandeur of being seated in a live sports arena. Guests can choose to rise above the frenzy and sit at the elevated bar or reserve one of the five VIP leather-wrapped domes, exclusively designed for Stadia Bar. Each dome creates the feeling of sitting within a vintage leather football helmet and gives guests an intimate viewing area with their own LED screen. The domes are lined with a metal mesh and artwork by San Francisco-based public artist and mural painter, Apexer. Guests will also notice sports-inspired design details such as net-like chandeliers, sconces that look like deconstructed baseballs and glove-like leather banquettes. Rockwell Group has previously designed several Caesars Palace venues such as the first Nobu Hotel, one of the largest Nobu restaurants in the world, OMNIA Nightclub and Montecristo Cigar Bar.

Replacing Slice Bar, Stadia will be located adjacent to the Forum Food Court and across from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Stadia will implement Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team Members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, opening spring 2021, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-palace-to-introduce-stadia-bar-301220781.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.