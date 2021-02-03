GlaxoSmithKline Slips on 4th-Quarter Earnings Miss

U.S.-based shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK)(LSE:GSK) sank over 5% in morning trading on Wednesday on the back of reporting fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results that missed consensus estimates.

For the quarter ended December 2020, the U.K.-based drug manufacturer reported net income of 62 cents per share on revenue of $11.5 billion, compared to the Earnings Whisper consensus of 70 cents in earnings per share on revenue of $11.3 billion.

Company gives updates on Covid-19 vaccine partnerships

GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley said that 2020 was an "extraordinary" year for the company, which included investments in its pipeline and new launches amid rapid mobilization to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company detailed several vaccine collaborations, including a new strategic partnership with CureVac NV (NASDAQ:CVAC) to develop a next-generation messenger-RNA vaccine for Covid-19 and support the manufacture of 100 million doses this year. The new collaboration, with a value of approximately 150 million euros ($180.39 million), aims to develop novel vaccines that provide protection against a variety of different Covid-19 variants, including new strains that could emerge in the future. GlaxoSmithKline also seeks to support the manufacture of CureVac's vaccine candidate, which is currently in Phase 2b/3 trials.

The company's new partnership comes a few months after GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY)(XPAR:SAN) announced in December a delay in their joint Covid-19 vaccine program. Although the two companies' protein-based vaccine showed significant immune responses in patients aged between 18 and 49, the immune responses are low for older adults.

Stock falls on earnings miss

U.S. shares of GlaxoSmithKline traded at an intraday low of $35.31, down approximately 6% from Tuesday's close of $37.56. The stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77.

Gurus with large holdings in GlaxoSmithKline include Dodge & Cox, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments.

The Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Global Value Fund and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) have holdings in GlaxoSmithKline's U.K. shares.

Disclosure: No positions.

