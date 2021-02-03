>
Gatx Corp (GATX) EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy Deborah A Golden Sold $608,963 of Shares

February 03, 2021 | About: GATX -0.86%

EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy of Gatx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deborah A Golden (insider trades) sold 6,700 shares of GATX on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $90.89 a share. The total sale was $608,963.

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. The company operates business through four segments offering railcar leasing and maintenance, asset-related financial, and management services. GATX Corp has a market cap of $3.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.725000 with a P/E ratio of 21.47 and P/S ratio of 2.67. The dividend yield of GATX Corp stocks is 2.09%. GATX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated GATX Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GATX Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy Deborah A Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $90.89. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GATX, click here

.

