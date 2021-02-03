Palouse Capital Management, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, eBay Inc, Newmont Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Motors Co, Gilead Sciences Inc

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Palouse Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, eBay Inc, Newmont Corp, Amazon.com Inc, NVR Inc, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Motors Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Invesco, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palouse Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Palouse Capital Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: T, EBAY, AMZN, NVR, VRTX, PHM, VRP, WAL, UEIC, SJNK, MKSI, SCHM, PWR, ITGR, EWBC, OZK, APOG, PGX,
- Added Positions: NEM, MSFT, EA, VCSH, HD, VMW, VCIT, HBI, HTBK, LQD, PLAB, TWNK,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, IVZ, IPG, IP, MET, ABBV, AMGN, TAP, BMY, GD, CSCO, HBAN, PPL, EOG, JNJ, HPQ, TSN, PRU, SJM, FDX, NTAP, WFC, LOW, UNH, INTC, WBA, CVS, CMCSA, VIAC, RTX, DGX, IBM, DOX, C, HII, PFF, LMT, CATY, PM, VLO, NXPI, AMAT, GOOGL, ANTM, ULTA, FISV, VTRS, GS, SCI, CNOB, STL, FFIC,
- Sold Out: ADM, GM, APTV, CTSH, KELYA, WRK, PACW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Palouse Capital Management, Inc.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 69,681 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 79,156 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 125,054 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 415,139 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
- Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 65,091 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 76,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 41,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3392.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3899.1 and $4446.88, with an estimated average price of $4156.28. The stock is now traded at around $4503.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 77,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.629000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.74.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32.Sold Out: Kelly Services Inc (KELYA)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kelly Services Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.13.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.47.Reduced: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.04%. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 54,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 44.13%. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 174,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 30.49%. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 187,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: International Paper Co (IP)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in International Paper Co by 32.51%. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 69,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: MetLife Inc (MET)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in MetLife Inc by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 52,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
Palouse Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.06%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Palouse Capital Management, Inc. still held 7,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.
