Check Capital Management Inc Buys Markel Corp, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Trupanion Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Check Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Markel Corp, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells The Walt Disney Co, Trupanion Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Check Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Check Capital Management Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: C, GE,

C, GE, Added Positions: MKL, SU, BAC, JNJ, VZ, AMGN,

MKL, SU, BAC, JNJ, VZ, AMGN, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, FDX, BAM, KMX, WFC, LKQ, QSR, BRK.A, HBI, OSK, AAP, INGR, DIS, TRUP, DGX, USB, QCOM, ADS, BUD, GS,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,643,100 shares, 48.78% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,302,723 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,432,957 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 216,427 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,425,509 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 632.65%. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $1032.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 16,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 133.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Check Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.