Mengis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, 3M Co, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Biogen Inc, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Lennar Corp

Portland, OR, based Investment company Mengis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, 3M Co, General Dynamics Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Biogen Inc, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Lennar Corp, NOV Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mengis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mengis Capital Management, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GD, KMB, NO8, HON, DVY, NFLX, FIBK,
- Added Positions: VZ, MMM, MRK, BMY, CVS, KO, IVW, BRK.B, PEP, BA, BLK, CVX, AEGN, JPM, KR, CSCO, FLIR, GSIE, RTX, AMGN, PFE, SILK, HD, SCHD, ABBV, BABA, PM, ATI, VLO, MDT, INCY, NEE, EMR, AMZN, MCD, USBPH.PFD, PNC, KMI, ITOT, IWM, IXUS, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: BIIB, SCHO, AAPL, LEN, BSV, GBIL, QCOM, SLB, DE, ROKU, SCHV, WBA, WMB, GIS, UPS, COG, SPY, FB, SCHP, DIS, UNP, OLED, AMAT, AMD, SCHM, IBM, FNDX, DXJ, DTN, JWN, CTVA, NXPI, SBUX, WFC, ABT, AGG, ALC, SFIX, PRU, SWKS, IVV, SCHB, SCHE, COLB, BWA,
- Sold Out: NOV, TSN, CPYT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mengis Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 286,300 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 286,871 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,206 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 30,226 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 118,125 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98%
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NO8)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 107,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.882400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 30,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $721.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 989 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.42.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.Sold Out: CarePayment Technologies Inc (CPYT)
Mengis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CarePayment Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.1 and $0.15, with an estimated average price of $0.11.
