Meritage Portfolio Management Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Digital Turbine Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Repligen Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Meritage Portfolio Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Digital Turbine Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Etsy Inc, sells Repligen Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Portfolio Management. As of 2020Q4, Meritage Portfolio Management owns 252 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APPS, TTWO, SCHP, SUB, ETSY, QRVO, IGIB, PXD, C, COP, COF, ALXN, WRK, SBNY, SPG, DELL, BAC, TAP, RIO, HBI, VLO, VFH, UGI, SCHO, CBT, SCHR, VBK, MRNA, VBR, VWO, CRSP, FLGT, IWO, ONEQ, FATE, MELI, TTGT, TYL, VTRS, HELE, DD, BSRC,

IGSB, AMZN, QDEL, SHM, GVI, IVV, MUB, DVY, SPYV, XOM, EOG, DLTR, KR, KMB, ABBV, EVRG, MSFT, KMI, MET, JNJ, XLF, WMB, SPY, VUG, PEG, NVO, NSC, PLD, PEP, VTI, PLXS, VEU, PRU, QRTEA, IYW, RHHBY, TMO, GL, UNH, GWW, WMT, IWM, ICLR, MGA, MCK, ERIC, EXPD, AMP, ABC, AMAT, JPM, INTC, CMCSA, BHP, BRK.B, CTSH, HIG, MEDP, BMY, GOOG, EA, LLY, FB, DHI, CVX, PM, SDY, USHY, AMED, AYI, ABT, TOT, MCD, LOW, LMT, LKQ, PFE, IDA, STLD, HUBB, EMR, GS, VZ, FMC, WBA, DIS, EXR, IPHI, IAU, IJR, GE, IBM, DOCU, MDLZ, MO, NVDA, Reduced Positions: RGEN, GNRC, ZBRA, VYM, PG, ROL, BRO, MRK, NHI, ASBFY, T, SIEGY, XLU, SPYG, VTV, UMBF, STT, SCHG, SIMO, IUSG, BAESY, SWT, AEPPL, NVT, PFG, PPL, ORI, NSRGY, SPHD, LEG, SJM, HPQ, GD, ALGN, FHI, INGR, CAH, CVS, BTI, STX, GLD, SCHV, ILPT, NTB, NSA, CTRE, WPC, UBS, TGT, NTR, NRG, MCY, MPW, CSCO, AFL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 687,065 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 286,101 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,586 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,783 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 375,367 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 223,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $204.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 52,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 172,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $210.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 51,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 85,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $175.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 147.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 438,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 80.32%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $221.18. The stock is now traded at around $237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 159.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 149,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $116.67 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $117.16. The stock is now traded at around $116.965300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 181,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1344.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.72.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $59.96.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Meritage Portfolio Management sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27.