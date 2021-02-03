Fiduciary Counselling Inc Buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co

Saint Paul, MN, based Investment company Fiduciary Counselling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. As of 2020Q4, Fiduciary Counselling Inc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+counselling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 24 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio.
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 235,706 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,855 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio.
- PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 89,351 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,029 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.882400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC. Also check out:
1. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC keeps buying