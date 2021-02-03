>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fiduciary Counselling Inc Buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co

February 03, 2021 | About: GIS -1.16% MMM +0.72%

Saint Paul, MN, based Investment company Fiduciary Counselling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. As of 2020Q4, Fiduciary Counselling Inc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: GIS, MMM,
  • Added Positions: VOO,
  • Reduced Positions: ESGE,

For the details of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+counselling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 24 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 235,706 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,855 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 89,351 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,029 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.882400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC. Also check out:

1. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)