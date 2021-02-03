Fiduciary Counselling Inc Buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co

Saint Paul, MN, based Investment company Fiduciary Counselling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Mills Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. As of 2020Q4, Fiduciary Counselling Inc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GIS, MMM,

GIS, MMM, Added Positions: VOO,

VOO, Reduced Positions: ESGE,

For the details of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+counselling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 24 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 235,706 shares, 26.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,855 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 89,351 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,029 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%

Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.882400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2020-12-31.