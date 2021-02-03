Johnson Financial Group, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP

Investment company Johnson Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Johnson Financial Group, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTEB, IVV, MUB, MAR, MGM, EXPE, XLE, ESGE,

VTEB, IVV, MUB, MAR, MGM, EXPE, XLE, ESGE, Added Positions: VV, MINT, VTI, VEA, VB, VWO, SCHC, VNQ, TFI, BRK.B, DBC, AAPL,

VV, MINT, VTI, VEA, VB, VWO, SCHC, VNQ, TFI, BRK.B, DBC, AAPL, Reduced Positions: SCHR, ESGD, ET, AMZN, BWX,

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 679,579 shares, 32.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 681,345 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.23% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,264,229 shares, 16.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 208,108 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.00% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 126,168 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.37%

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 59,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 681,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 208,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,264,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 126,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 290,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 405,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.