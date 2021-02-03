First Interstate Bank Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc

Billings, MT, based Investment company First Interstate Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Discover Financial Services, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Starbucks Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2020Q4, First Interstate Bank owns 103 stocks with a total value of $750 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DFS, EEMS, KO, IPGP, MU,

DFS, EEMS, KO, IPGP, MU, Added Positions: VCIT, XLI, PFF, IJR, XLU, XLB, IVW, XLP, AGG, INTC, XLY, ABBV, ZTS,

VCIT, XLI, PFF, IJR, XLU, XLB, IVW, XLP, AGG, INTC, XLY, ABBV, ZTS, Reduced Positions: FIBK, AAPL, SBUX, XLV, GOOGL, DIS, NKE, LOW, BMY, MSFT, JPM, EEM, GS, XLF, FB, FDX, UNP, UNH, AMD, AXP, SWKS, CSCO, ALXN, V, WMT, PG, PEP, GOOG, CVX, KLAC, CMCSA, COST, EXC, XOM, MCD, GD, SCZ, CI, DIA, ITW, JNJ, PFE, PANW, AMGN, MRK, LPTH,

FIBK, AAPL, SBUX, XLV, GOOGL, DIS, NKE, LOW, BMY, MSFT, JPM, EEM, GS, XLF, FB, FDX, UNP, UNH, AMD, AXP, SWKS, CSCO, ALXN, V, WMT, PG, PEP, GOOG, CVX, KLAC, CMCSA, COST, EXC, XOM, MCD, GD, SCZ, CI, DIA, ITW, JNJ, PFE, PANW, AMGN, MRK, LPTH, Sold Out: UBER, XLNX, DHR, REGN, KMI,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,860,253 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 203,762 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 759,569 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,644,073 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 167,311 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.83 and $225.05, with an estimated average price of $201.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.84 and $52.94, with an estimated average price of $47.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.554800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 87.94%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 143,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 81,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.