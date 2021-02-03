WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2020Q4, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: EEM, LHX, MSFT, ABT, GILD, CVS, VZ, AMZN, NOC, MRK, TMO, STZ, MET, INTC, OC, SBUX, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: ETN, AAPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 328,155 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 165,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,154 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 54,022 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,210 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.
