LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Americold Realty Trust, Hersha Hospitality Trust, Sells EPR Properties

Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Americold Realty Trust, Hersha Hospitality Trust, Crown Castle International Corp, Global Net Lease Inc, sells EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LDR Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ldr+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 579,112 shares, 29.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 425,588 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 725,127 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSpB.PFD) - 68,087 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03% Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) - 515,670 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.38%

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 681,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 404,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 38,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 515,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.99 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $21.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 283,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 68,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $17.36 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $20.85.