Meyer Handelman Co Buys Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, Tapestry Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Meyer Handelman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Citigroup Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Nestle SA, sells Corteva Inc, Tapestry Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Avis Budget Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2020Q4, Meyer Handelman Co owns 187 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, CRM, NSRGY, SNE, LVMUY, PANW, CAH, UPS, FE, HIG, MTSC, GRA,

VTRS, CRM, NSRGY, SNE, LVMUY, PANW, CAH, UPS, FE, HIG, MTSC, GRA, Added Positions: MSFT, VIAC, ITW, AAPL, C, CSCO, INTC, GILD, SWK, MMM, IP, NEM, GLW, PEP, SYY, WFC, ABBV, GOOG, APD, ABT, SXT, SBUX, QCOM, RLMD, MCD, T, BA, BMY, IBM, BAX, CAT, ETN, V, XEL, CVS, TRV, TEL, PFE, MPC, EW, MDT, MCK, ETR, GPC, AMGN, SNPS, ZBH, ALV, YUM, LW, DIS, CPB, CMCSA, CAG, MS, MAR, HAL, XYL, HPQ, BABA, AVNS, HPE, YUMC, ITT,

MSFT, VIAC, ITW, AAPL, C, CSCO, INTC, GILD, SWK, MMM, IP, NEM, GLW, PEP, SYY, WFC, ABBV, GOOG, APD, ABT, SXT, SBUX, QCOM, RLMD, MCD, T, BA, BMY, IBM, BAX, CAT, ETN, V, XEL, CVS, TRV, TEL, PFE, MPC, EW, MDT, MCK, ETR, GPC, AMGN, SNPS, ZBH, ALV, YUM, LW, DIS, CPB, CMCSA, CAG, MS, MAR, HAL, XYL, HPQ, BABA, AVNS, HPE, YUMC, ITT, Reduced Positions: CTVA, WMT, NUE, MDLZ, OTIS, NEE, DHR, SLB, BP, KO, WBA, CL, MRO, MSI, LLY, CARR, GE, KHC, RDS.A, OXY, UNP, KMPR, GSK, GIS, WY, CDK, D, FTV, DVN,

CTVA, WMT, NUE, MDLZ, OTIS, NEE, DHR, SLB, BP, KO, WBA, CL, MRO, MSI, LLY, CARR, GE, KHC, RDS.A, OXY, UNP, KMPR, GSK, GIS, WY, CDK, D, FTV, DVN, Sold Out: TPR, AZN, CAR, BKNG, VNT,

For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 568,546 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 485,126 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 596,554 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 567,618 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 422,628 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 155,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $235.955700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.23. The stock is now traded at around $113.517500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $93.9 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $110.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.138000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $379.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 125,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 175,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Sensient Technologies Corp by 30.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $74.98, with an estimated average price of $70.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $39.22, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $265.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.62.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.34 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.