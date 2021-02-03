Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed M

Investment company Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc owns 835 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 259,450 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,820 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 79,417 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,701 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 60,334 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.601100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.431500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.59%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $33.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 148,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $205.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 216.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2072.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $116.67 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $117.16.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $34.51 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $47.35, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $60.8, with an estimated average price of $46.76.