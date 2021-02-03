>
Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. Buys Amarin Corp PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Remark Holdings Inc, Sells Corbion NV, Sensient Technologies Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: IFF +2.2% MARK +19.57% BIOGY -4.36% IYW +0.9% CNIG +0.21% VLO +3.95% AMRN +9.88% VRTX -1.64% WFC +2.86% BJ -0.87% LHX -0.82% N +0%

Ballwin, MO, based Investment company Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amarin Corp PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Remark Holdings Inc, BioGaia AB, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Corbion NV, Sensient Technologies Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp, TransAlta Renewables Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. owns 275 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 143,516 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  2. Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 139,768 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.28%
  3. Symrise AG (SYIEF) - 75,173 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  4. Givaudan SA (GVDNY) - 115,300 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,709 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.136300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 437,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.298000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 47,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Remark Holdings Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,481,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BioGaia AB (BIOGY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in BioGaia AB by 324.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 324.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $90.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (CNIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 138,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Corbion NV (CSNVY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Corbion NV. The sale prices were between $45.81 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $50.66.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Sold Out: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Sold Out: Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.84.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage, Inc. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



