J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Ares Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

February 03, 2021 | About: IBM -0.41% TSLA -1.63% PINS +4.94% TFC +2.15% VGT +0.12% ADSK +0.06% AVGO -1.97% ARCC +0.24% BABA +5.03% UPS +0.39% NRZ -1.01%

Investment company J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, Autodesk Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Ares Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, United Parcel Service Inc, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. As of 2020Q4, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+l.+bainbridge+%26+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,478 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,947 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,048 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 620,160 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 913,459 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $859.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $467.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 412.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $119.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 58,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.

Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89.

Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. Also check out:

1. J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. keeps buying

