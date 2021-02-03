J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Ares Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, Autodesk Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Ares Capital Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, United Parcel Service Inc, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. As of 2020Q4, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, PINS, ADSK, TFC, VGT, RY, AVGO, FNDA, FNDX, IJR,

TSLA, PINS, ADSK, TFC, VGT, RY, AVGO, FNDA, FNDX, IJR, Added Positions: IBM, CMCSA, QCOM, INTC, VZ, MMM, KO, JPM, MCD, SBUX, WMT, PM, TIP,

IBM, CMCSA, QCOM, INTC, VZ, MMM, KO, JPM, MCD, SBUX, WMT, PM, TIP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, T, BA, RTX, DAL, GOOG, FB, GILD, ORCL, VIAC, DIS, GOOGL, BMY, GS, SPR, AMZN, SVC, HD, GPN, NEE, CVX, LOW, NFLX, XOM, EMR, BLK, BAC, HYG,

AAPL, MSFT, T, BA, RTX, DAL, GOOG, FB, GILD, ORCL, VIAC, DIS, GOOGL, BMY, GS, SPR, AMZN, SVC, HD, GPN, NEE, CVX, LOW, NFLX, XOM, EMR, BLK, BAC, HYG, Sold Out: ARCC, BABA, UPS, NRZ, JFR,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,478 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,947 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,048 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 620,160 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 913,459 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $859.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.889000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $467.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 412.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $119.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 58,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.44.