Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Avangrid Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Dropbox Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Prentiss Smith & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Avangrid Inc, EMCOR Group Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Albertsons Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Dropbox Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, JM Smucker Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 66,568 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46% Idacorp Inc (IDA) - 95,273 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 57,659 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,032 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 72,260 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $95.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 78,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 99,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.97 and $92.22, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.79. The stock is now traded at around $182.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 116.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.