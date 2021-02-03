Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells General Motors Co, Deere, Charles Schwab Corp

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Greenhaven Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, FedEx Corp, sells General Motors Co, Deere, Charles Schwab Corp, Quanta Services Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX,

FDX, Added Positions: C, GS, MS, F, TOL,

C, GS, MS, F, TOL, Reduced Positions: DE, SCHW, DHI, BRK.B, PHM, PWR, ADNT, OC, MMM, LEN.B, ALV,

DE, SCHW, DHI, BRK.B, PHM, PWR, ADNT, OC, MMM, LEN.B, ALV, Sold Out: GM, AMTD,

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,064,188 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 9,540,545 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,543,842 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,782,407 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Deere & Co (DE) - 1,430,372 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.11%

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 4,649,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.