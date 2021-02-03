>
Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells General Motors Co, Deere, Charles Schwab Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: C +1.95% FDX -0.2% GM +2.74% AMTD +0%

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Greenhaven Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, FedEx Corp, sells General Motors Co, Deere, Charles Schwab Corp, Quanta Services Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhaven+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,064,188 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 9,540,545 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  3. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,543,842 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,782,407 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 1,430,372 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.11%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Greenhaven Associates Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 4,649,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.



