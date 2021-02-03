Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hostess Brands Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Braun Stacey Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hostess Brands Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HZNP, TWNK, ZBH, GM, DECK, EXPD, MDT, UPS, AVGO, ROK, VEEV, VTRS, ANTM, RUTH, TRV, HOLX, Z,

HZNP, TWNK, ZBH, GM, DECK, EXPD, MDT, UPS, AVGO, ROK, VEEV, VTRS, ANTM, RUTH, TRV, HOLX, Z, Added Positions: HST, ETN, WYND, MS, CZR, VOO, SBUX, DIS, GS, AMZN, STZ, CVX, ABBV, VRT, CAT, C, KO, EL, GL, MSFT, JNJ, HLF, DE, J, NUE, DOW, USB, ALXN, CMI, CMCSA, ARE, BX, NKE, XOM, GOOGL, PFE, BAC, GOOG, AME, IQV, QCOM, CTAS, IAC, VZ, NXPI, UNP, JPM, COP, ADBE, PG, BRK.B, HON, BLK, FB, MRK, CYRX, ZTS, ALL, AEE, AWK, UNH, BMY, TFX, CVS, FMC, PEP, ITW, KMI, MU, TXN, AMT, MTCH, XEL, MDY, XLF, MCD,

HST, ETN, WYND, MS, CZR, VOO, SBUX, DIS, GS, AMZN, STZ, CVX, ABBV, VRT, CAT, C, KO, EL, GL, MSFT, JNJ, HLF, DE, J, NUE, DOW, USB, ALXN, CMI, CMCSA, ARE, BX, NKE, XOM, GOOGL, PFE, BAC, GOOG, AME, IQV, QCOM, CTAS, IAC, VZ, NXPI, UNP, JPM, COP, ADBE, PG, BRK.B, HON, BLK, FB, MRK, CYRX, ZTS, ALL, AEE, AWK, UNH, BMY, TFX, CVS, FMC, PEP, ITW, KMI, MU, TXN, AMT, MTCH, XEL, MDY, XLF, MCD, Reduced Positions: NEE, RNG, BBY, TTD, ZBRA, CRNC, CHGG, DHR, NVDA, LRCX, HD, LULU, TMO, TTWO, BURL, NOW, TGT, APPS, MA, COST, FIS, KEYS, T, SHW, SPY, LMT, V, RSP,

NEE, RNG, BBY, TTD, ZBRA, CRNC, CHGG, DHR, NVDA, LRCX, HD, LULU, TMO, TTWO, BURL, NOW, TGT, APPS, MA, COST, FIS, KEYS, T, SHW, SPY, LMT, V, RSP, Sold Out: KMB, VRTX, BSX, ROP, WEN, DLR, LDOS, IBM, GIS, WM, LLY,

For the details of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun+stacey+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 870,506 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 431,528 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,010 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 84,347 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 200,931 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 251,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,010,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.93. The stock is now traded at around $310.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 225.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 938,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $120.073700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 170,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 439,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 284,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 314,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.