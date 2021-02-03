Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hostess Brands Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Braun Stacey Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Hostess Brands Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HZNP, TWNK, ZBH, GM, DECK, EXPD, MDT, UPS, AVGO, ROK, VEEV, VTRS, ANTM, RUTH, TRV, HOLX, Z,
- Added Positions: HST, ETN, WYND, MS, CZR, VOO, SBUX, DIS, GS, AMZN, STZ, CVX, ABBV, VRT, CAT, C, KO, EL, GL, MSFT, JNJ, HLF, DE, J, NUE, DOW, USB, ALXN, CMI, CMCSA, ARE, BX, NKE, XOM, GOOGL, PFE, BAC, GOOG, AME, IQV, QCOM, CTAS, IAC, VZ, NXPI, UNP, JPM, COP, ADBE, PG, BRK.B, HON, BLK, FB, MRK, CYRX, ZTS, ALL, AEE, AWK, UNH, BMY, TFX, CVS, FMC, PEP, ITW, KMI, MU, TXN, AMT, MTCH, XEL, MDY, XLF, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, RNG, BBY, TTD, ZBRA, CRNC, CHGG, DHR, NVDA, LRCX, HD, LULU, TMO, TTWO, BURL, NOW, TGT, APPS, MA, COST, FIS, KEYS, T, SHW, SPY, LMT, V, RSP,
- Sold Out: KMB, VRTX, BSX, ROP, WEN, DLR, LDOS, IBM, GIS, WM, LLY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with HST. Click here to check it out.
- HST 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HST
- Peter Lynch Chart of HST
For the details of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun+stacey+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 870,506 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 431,528 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,010 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 84,347 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 200,931 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.68%
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 251,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Hostess Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,010,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 81,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $234.97 and $304.27, with an estimated average price of $266.93. The stock is now traded at around $310.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 225.03%. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 938,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $120.073700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 170,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 439,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 284,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 314,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying