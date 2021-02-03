>
Articles 

Brooktree Capital Management Buys Rocket Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Monro Inc, JM Smucker Co

February 03, 2021 | About: IAC +1.63% RKT +3.63% MNRO -0.43%

Investment company Brooktree Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Monro Inc, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooktree Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Brooktree Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brooktree+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 385,170 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,591 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  3. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 134,692 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,424 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,723 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Brooktree Capital Management initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.657800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 66,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $236.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Monro Inc (MNRO)

Brooktree Capital Management sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $45.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT.

