JMG Financial Group, Ltd. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, UBS AG JERSEY, Amazon.com Inc

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company JMG Financial Group, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Anglogold Ashanti, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, UBS AG JERSEY, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JMG Financial Group, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, AU, JPM, NEM, FNV, AMLP, GWX, IWN, VONG, IAU, VBR,

AGG, AU, JPM, NEM, FNV, AMLP, GWX, IWN, VONG, IAU, VBR, Added Positions: VEA, IWP, VWO, SCHF, IVW, IWB, VNQI, VNQ, EFA, SCHP, VUG, VTIP, HD, HYS, IJH, TIP,

VEA, IWP, VWO, SCHF, IVW, IWB, VNQI, VNQ, EFA, SCHP, VUG, VTIP, HD, HYS, IJH, TIP, Reduced Positions: VV, VOO, VO, IWR, VTI, SPY, SCHM, SCHX, BND, SCHB, IWS, IWF, MDY, VOE, SCHH, VB, IVV, AAPL, EEM, VOT, EFAV, VIG, SCHZ, IWD, SCHG, IWV, AMZN, EEMV, QQQ, IWO,

VV, VOO, VO, IWR, VTI, SPY, SCHM, SCHX, BND, SCHB, IWS, IWF, MDY, VOE, SCHH, VB, IVV, AAPL, EEM, VOT, EFAV, VIG, SCHZ, IWD, SCHG, IWV, AMZN, EEMV, QQQ, IWO, Sold Out: MLPI,

For the details of JMG Financial Group, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jmg+financial+group%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 946,921 shares, 22.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 1,235,088 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,792,061 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.21% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 310,133 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,297,326 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.69. The stock is now traded at around $120.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $256.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 2,792,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 159,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.62.