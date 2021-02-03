Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Austin, TX, based Investment company Financial Management Professionals, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. owns 650 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IYT, XLE, IUSB, SILJ, CARG, TPB, CLR, EBIX, AIG, JETS, SFT, FOCS, PE, WWE, WBS, SHG, INS, GEVO, VTRS, CP, CTB, TITN, 4LT1, STLA, TMHC, ALLY, ED, W02A, ETSY, ELP, HRI, SNP, TX, ONEM, XPEV, SUMO, PLTR, CRH, FNDE, AVT, ABG, ARCB, AMKR, UVXY, AAP, SNV, GPI, HIBB, HMC, ITRN, KNX, LEN, LB, MGA, NGG, PH, RF, SCHN, STC, DAC, TDS, TU, PAG, USM, VOD, WBA, UFS, WFC, EVRG, DCP, WYNN, GD,
- Added Positions: SCHA, VO, GMF, GLDM, BND, MINT, SCHF, IEMG, EFG, SCHB, VWO, ACWI, VEU, NIO, BA, ITB, AMZN, COP, MAIN, SHM, XLK, SCHW, CSCO, GOOGL, IBM, MHK, TCF, UL, TSLA, ABBV, LYFT, MMM, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AXP, AMAT, ADP, BHP, BAC, BMO, BCS, GOLD, BTI, CAT, FIS, CRL, CTAS, C, KO, CL, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DHR, DE, DXCM, DEO, DLR, ETN, ENB, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ERIC, EL, F, GE, GILD, GSK, GPN, LHX, HD, HON, IP, K, KR, LH, LMT, MFC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MSFT, MS, NFLX, NKE, NVO, OMC, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, LIN, QCOM, O, REGN, RMD, RIO, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SPG, SNE, LUV, SLF, TROW, TJX, TXN, TMO, TD, TOT, UNP, UDR, RTX, UNH, VZ, EBAY, RDS.B, BBL, MA, HBI, WU, LULU, V, PM, AVGO, DG, GM, KMI, MPC, PNR, GOOG, NEP, ALC, GDX, HYG, IAU, PFF, PGX, SCHE, SCHM, SCHP, SIL, UNG, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHZ, PBW, ARKW, GSLC, SPY, VUG, BABA, VCR, JPM, CVX, CELH, HYS, SCHG, AKAM, GIII, NVS, VRTX, EFA, HTH, AMGN, ADSK, XOM, RHP, INTC, KMB, TSN, CHTR, NOW, ATVI, APD, ALGN, AEO, TFC, BCE, BP, BAX, BBY, BXP, BMY, VIAC, COG, CDNS, CNI, CSL, CCL, CME, CTXS, CLX, DHI, DUK, FCFS, FISV, GRMN, GPC, HCSG, INTU, JCOM, LKQ, LRCX, LSTR, LAD, MKL, SPGI, MET, MITK, NVDA, ODFL, PNC, PEP, PG, PGR, PB, SNY, SWK, EQNR, SRCL, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TGT, URI, VLO, WMT, DIS, WBK, WTM, HOMB, TAST, TMUS, ULTA, FNV, ADUS, GDOT, COR, FLT, ICLR, QTWO, PAYC, CGC, ACB, SYF, UPLD, PRAH, GDDY, FSV, PYPL, OOMA, RACE, CRON, IIPR, IIIV, BJ, TLRY, TW, GO, INMD, OTIS, ARKK, EMLC, EWW, SCHC, VNQI, XBI,
- Sold Out: VOO, GDXJ, BFST, TPL, OLLI, INOV, NOMD, PKI, BIO, SPEM, SH, NOC, VCYT, CVCO, BIL, BR, JKHY, BK, BSX, CEO, IWM, IBB, PUK, WPM, CHL, DRI, GT, APHA, TRP, WPG, PCAR, DFP, DNKN, BUD, KL, AQN, NOV, LDOS, UN,
For the details of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+professionals%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 762,402 shares, 21.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.37%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 428,051 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 313,398 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.56%
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 447,640 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 106,391 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53. The stock is now traded at around $220.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.16 and $47, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Ebix Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $37.97, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 131.37%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 762,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 279.29%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.952000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 103,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 148455.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $127.37, with an estimated average price of $119.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 29,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $18.272400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 438,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 456.25%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 121.14%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.Sold Out: Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.35.
