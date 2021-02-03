Advisors Preferred, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR

Rockville, MD, based Investment company Advisors Preferred, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Advisors Preferred, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KRE, IWN, IWS, JNK, VOO, FTEC, ARKW, MGK, HYS, DLN, VCLT, TIP, PGX, PHB, HYG, DOV, CPB, RUN, ICVT, HALO, HUM, SIVB, PICK, SLM, TER, EMN, IVZ, JBL, MUB, TKR, AVNT, SNV, ATGE, JKE, FIVE, BLK, MOS, CERN, CREE, STE, URI, CADE, KBH, CIT, CLF, TPR, FISV, AEO, RMD, LRCX, FLR, SMTC, MSTR, EAT, XMMO, BBBY, PBI, SLYG, DVYE, HACK, MXI, PSJ, EES, IMTM, FNDF, XSD, SDIV, WDIV, FXZ,

KRE, IWN, IWS, JNK, VOO, FTEC, ARKW, MGK, HYS, DLN, VCLT, TIP, PGX, PHB, HYG, DOV, CPB, RUN, ICVT, HALO, HUM, SIVB, PICK, SLM, TER, EMN, IVZ, JBL, MUB, TKR, AVNT, SNV, ATGE, JKE, FIVE, BLK, MOS, CERN, CREE, STE, URI, CADE, KBH, CIT, CLF, TPR, FISV, AEO, RMD, LRCX, FLR, SMTC, MSTR, EAT, XMMO, BBBY, PBI, SLYG, DVYE, HACK, MXI, PSJ, EES, IMTM, FNDF, XSD, SDIV, WDIV, FXZ, Added Positions: SOXX, QQQ, XLK, XRT, CWB, IWO, SHV, BSCM, BSCL, GSY, SPSB, FSLR, CTXS, PBS, AMD, VCR, ICLN, CTLT, AMGN, FIS, FCX, AGG, QCLN, MNA, DVA, EBS, A, SMH, FXL, TAN, IXN, PFF, SPY, IGV, EMB,

SOXX, QQQ, XLK, XRT, CWB, IWO, SHV, BSCM, BSCL, GSY, SPSB, FSLR, CTXS, PBS, AMD, VCR, ICLN, CTLT, AMGN, FIS, FCX, AGG, QCLN, MNA, DVA, EBS, A, SMH, FXL, TAN, IXN, PFF, SPY, IGV, EMB, Reduced Positions: XLB, TLT, IEF, IGSB, MINT, NEAR, TOTL, BND, NVDA, GLD, TSCO, AAPL, BR, TTC, TGT, PKE, KO, NEU, LLY, PFE, MMM, CHRW, GD, GIS, JBSS, JNJ, COR, MRK, PCAR, PGR, DG, UPS, VZ, K, FLRN, WERN, IYW, BSV, NOC, SHM, SMB, SMMU, SUB, CLX, EBAY,

XLB, TLT, IEF, IGSB, MINT, NEAR, TOTL, BND, NVDA, GLD, TSCO, AAPL, BR, TTC, TGT, PKE, KO, NEU, LLY, PFE, MMM, CHRW, GD, GIS, JBSS, JNJ, COR, MRK, PCAR, PGR, DG, UPS, VZ, K, FLRN, WERN, IYW, BSV, NOC, SHM, SMB, SMMU, SUB, CLX, EBAY, Sold Out: SHY, EEM, BSCK, IWP, IWF, WST, EW, REGN, ICE, DLR, PDCO, POOL, SJM, NEM, ALXN, UTHR, SMG, SPSC, OMI, LOW, SNPS, LPX, KLAC, BCC, TDTT, EQT, PSP, PKW, IXJ, XLV, VHT, HZO, MU, CSX, IHE, IBB, INKM, IHI, KNOW, GDXJ, FDN, FBT, SIL, SLVP, VGT,

For the details of Advisors Preferred, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+preferred%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 123,378 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.31% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 883,639 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 276,571 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 119,829 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.38% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 190,786 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 883,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 276,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 190,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 110,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 30,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.472500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 71,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $407.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 123,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 4865.71%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 34,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 53987.25%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $134.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 80,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Retail by 4403.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 161,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 663.51%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 117,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 93.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Advisors Preferred, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.55.