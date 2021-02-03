Ronna Sue Cohen Buys VMware Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, ABM Industries Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cisco Systems Inc

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Ronna Sue Cohen (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, ABM Industries Inc, Unilever PLC, Amazon.com Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ronna Sue Cohen. As of 2020Q4, Ronna Sue Cohen owns 93 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 107 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.84% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 45 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.97% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 109 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.78% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 93 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 157 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.52%

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.73 and $41.11, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.19, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2071.33%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3392.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Ronna Sue Cohen sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.