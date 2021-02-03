Wade G W & Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wade G W & Inc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVE, IEFA, IJK, AOR, IJS, IJJ, ROBO, AOM, ESGU, CWB, PTON, IJT, SDY, ARKK, PLTR, ACI, VTRS, EFAV, EEM, FBT, DNP, NVS, TJX, GS, IDXX, HEI, BDX, EW, VGT, EL, EPD, DSI, DHR, GLW, IXC, VUG, CRL, VHT, BK, BP, VO, MKC, IXN, BKNG, SHW, UL, SUSB, IRDM, MFGP, MO, CARR, FAST, IYW, SUSC, MGK, PDBC, CHWY, PJP, SOXX, ITA, EFG, OTIS, PSX, VLO, ROP, MCK, ISRG, IPG, HSY, ETN, CME, VIAC, ADI, AME, ET,

IWP, PINS, IJH, AAPL, ACN, AMZN, IVV, JPM, PG, JNJ, MSFT, IVW, QQQ, IWD, VEA, DLN, IWS, SPY, IJR, BRK.B, DIS, BND, GOOG, IWN, BLK, KO, GOOGL, MCD, IWF, AMGN, COST, HD, FDX, NKE, VZ, MA, V, ZTS, VIG, PFE, UNH, FB, ABBV, IEMG, T, ABT, CMCSA, NEE, NFLX, EFA, IBB, VWO, KMB, NVDA, PEP, TMO, GLD, TIP, VTI, ADP, BA, CVS, CL, MRK, SBUX, RTX, WMT, IEF, IWR, MMM, BMY, ED, IBM, LOW, CRM, SYY, UNP, TSLA, BABA, DIA, IWO, XLF, ADBE, AXP, AMT, BAC, CVX, DE, EXR, F, GE, ITW, IP, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, NSC, REGN, RY, SIVB, UPS, VOD, PM, PYPL, ZM, IWM, IYR, JPIN, XLV, CAT, CHD, CLX, DRI, DLR, D, EMR, ENB, FISV, GPC, GSK, ILMN, PKI, SIRI, SYK, TXN, VLY, EBAY, AVGO, SHOP, ZS, MRNA, AGG, DLS, DTD, DTN, IDV, IXJ, MJ, VTV, Reduced Positions: XOM, USMV, GD, EV, VNQ, SHY, DVY, CSCO, SPGI, LQD, NUAN, RPD, NOC, STT, AMLP, JPEM, IWB, IAU, HYG, NOVT, ES, DON, DES, DDOG, TRV, SO, MDY, LRCX, PFF, LLY, DUK, VOO, NLOK, RSP, XLB, XLC, TY, EVRG, TGT, AES, ORCL, NEOG, INTU, HUM, GILD, DPZ, C, CTAS, BBY, ALL,

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 697,758 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,159,445 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 723,879 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 304,995 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,038 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.352700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.000300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 292,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1457.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 198,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 90,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 99.28%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 57,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 59,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.81.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $24.75.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Corp by 29.1%. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wade G W & Inc still held 97,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.42%. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wade G W & Inc still held 54,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $325.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wade G W & Inc still held 1,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 53.49%. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 4,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 59.65%. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.404000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 39.65%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 8,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.