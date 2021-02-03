>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wade G W & Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: IWP -0.6% PINS +4.28% IJH +0.02% ACN +0.22% AMZN -1.56% IVV +0.25% IVE +0.5% IEFA +0.22% AOR +0.08% IJK -0.34% IJJ +0.55% IJS +0.73%

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wade G W & Inc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WADE G W & INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 697,758 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,159,445 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 723,879 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 304,995 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,038 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25%
New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.352700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.000300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 292,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1457.56%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 198,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 90,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 99.28%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 57,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $384.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 59,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $60.26 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $68.81.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Sold Out: Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $24.75.

Reduced: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Corp by 29.1%. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wade G W & Inc still held 97,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.42%. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wade G W & Inc still held 54,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 35.74%. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $325.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Wade G W & Inc still held 1,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 53.49%. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 4,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 59.65%. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.404000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Wade G W & Inc reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 39.65%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wade G W & Inc still held 8,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WADE G W & INC. Also check out:

1. WADE G W & INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WADE G W & INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WADE G W & INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WADE G W & INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)