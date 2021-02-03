>
Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Discovery Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Incyte Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: WMT +0.45% FDX -0.42% VRT -0.55% STAG -0.14% SE +1.55% FBIO +3.12% TDOC +1.7% DISCA +2.4% NEEPQ +0% JPM +1.18% AMLP +1.39%

New York, NY, based Investment company Shikiar Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Discovery Inc, Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, sells Livongo Health Inc, Incyte Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shikiar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 369,766 shares, 18.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,699 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.01%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,400 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,796 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.4%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,130 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $273.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 30,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 195,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.910600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Gannett Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 48,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $241.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 140.53%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 130,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 475.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $242.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Fortress Biotech Inc by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 558,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Sold Out: Danone SA (DANOY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Danone SA. The sale prices were between $10.91 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.52.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.84.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $13.08.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)