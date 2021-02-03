Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, Siemens AG

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Anderson Hoagland & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, Siemens AG, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Total SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2020Q4, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 99 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWO, VO, VEA, IWM, VTIP, VUG, VSS, IVV, EFAV, GBIL, GM, EEMV, MTUM, VCIT, BAB, SUB, VGK, MUB, JPST, USMV, VB, VLUE, XBI, KRE, U, PZA, CTVA, FLOT, GIM, IJK, VTEB, AON, SCHO, IJJ, VCSH, VIG, SCHZ, IVE, FLRN, IWO, VV, VBR, LUV, VOE, VT, IWD,

VWO, VO, VEA, IWM, VTIP, VUG, VSS, IVV, EFAV, GBIL, GM, EEMV, MTUM, VCIT, BAB, SUB, VGK, MUB, JPST, USMV, VB, VLUE, XBI, KRE, U, PZA, CTVA, FLOT, GIM, IJK, VTEB, AON, SCHO, IJJ, VCSH, VIG, SCHZ, IVE, FLRN, IWO, VV, VBR, LUV, VOE, VT, IWD, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, V, JPM, NVDA, ILMN, ASML, DIS, CMI, INTU, IDXX, BMY, BAC, QCOM, TTWO, ATVI, C, TSM, EA, CMCSA, SMFG, GE, CAT, ZTS, PNC, CHWY, DE, LLY, REGN, TBBK, DG, POST,

AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, V, JPM, NVDA, ILMN, ASML, DIS, CMI, INTU, IDXX, BMY, BAC, QCOM, TTWO, ATVI, C, TSM, EA, CMCSA, SMFG, GE, CAT, ZTS, PNC, CHWY, DE, LLY, REGN, TBBK, DG, POST, Reduced Positions: GOOG, SLB, ALV, CNC, GOOGL, THO, CCI, DHI, PWR, NOVT, VTI, BRK.B,

GOOG, SLB, ALV, CNC, GOOGL, THO, CCI, DHI, PWR, NOVT, VTI, BRK.B, Sold Out: RHHBY, NSRGY, SIEGY, VIR, TOT, PXD, VFH, EFSC, SFNC,

For the details of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+hoagland+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 775,213 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,784 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 134,520 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 530,919 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,545 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.09%

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 775,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 134,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.187700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 530,919 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 122,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 391,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $261.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 76,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 159,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 111,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 72,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 60.40%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $545.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.43.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.23.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Siemens AG. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $75.93, with an estimated average price of $69.63.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $25.51 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $32.36.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.