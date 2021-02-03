>
Toews Corp Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories

February 03, 2021 | About: BND -0.12% AGG -0.12% HYG +0.07% JNK +0.1% HYS +0.12% HYLB +0.07% BSV -0.05% STE -3.68% SJM -0.04% CERN -0.63% IDXX -4.03% ABT -0.03%

Investment company Toews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Cerner Corp, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2020Q4, Toews Corp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOEWS CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toews+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOEWS CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,935,463 shares, 26.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,423,419 shares, 25.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,537,500 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,198,600 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 201,900 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Toews Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.11%. The holding were 1,935,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Toews Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.73%. The holding were 1,423,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)

Toews Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.53%. The holding were 1,537,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Toews Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.963700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.97%. The holding were 1,198,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Toews Corp initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 201,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Toews Corp initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $172.67 and $196.05, with an estimated average price of $186.81.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.



