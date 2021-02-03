Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys Carrier Global Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Facebook Inc, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Netflix Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Corning Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2020Q4, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CARR, ONEQ, NFLX, XLV, MRK, EZM, TROW, ENB, TSLA, PEP, IWR, VXF, ARKK, ARKG, RYT, XBI,

CARR, ONEQ, NFLX, XLV, MRK, EZM, TROW, ENB, TSLA, PEP, IWR, VXF, ARKK, ARKG, RYT, XBI, Added Positions: VTI, FB, AMZN, SPY, MA, GE, BRK.A, MSFT, VV, V, ALL, IWD, BAC, ZTS, AMT, JNJ, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, IP, IJT, NVDA, PG, INTC, TLT, HON, GLD, LOW, HD, T,

VTI, FB, AMZN, SPY, MA, GE, BRK.A, MSFT, VV, V, ALL, IWD, BAC, ZTS, AMT, JNJ, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, IP, IJT, NVDA, PG, INTC, TLT, HON, GLD, LOW, HD, T, Reduced Positions: XLG, AAPL, MGC, IJH, ABT, IBM, BCC, BIL, SO,

XLG, AAPL, MGC, IJH, ABT, IBM, BCC, BIL, SO, Sold Out: PFF, PSK, GLW, IGSB, HYG, LQD, MBB, EMB,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 167,511 shares, 43.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 53,989 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,355 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,436 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 32,836 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 40,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $530.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $541.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 671.87%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 276.79%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350570.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $202.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $156.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.717100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79.