Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smead Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Liberty Global PLC, sells Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smead Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Smead Capital Management, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COP, VTRS, SPY, LBTYK,
- Added Positions: CLR,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, TGT, NVR, LEN, AMGN, EBAY, MRK, CMCSA, DHI, DISCA, HD, JPM, AXP, QCOM, PFE, MAC, BRK.B, UHAL, BAC, SPG, DIS, CRI, CACC, ACN, ULTA, SBUX,
- Sold Out: WFC,
For the details of Smead Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smead+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Target Corp (TGT) - 713,130 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 3,776,248 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 25,898 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 852,264 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,307,656 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,077,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 143,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 146.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 3,093,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Smead Capital Management, Inc..
