Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: CLR +8.04% COP +5.14% VTRS +4.78% SPY +0.25% LBTYK +1.09% WFC +3.12%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smead Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Continental Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Liberty Global PLC, sells Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smead Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Smead Capital Management, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Smead Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Target Corp (TGT) - 713,130 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  2. Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 3,776,248 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  3. NVR Inc (NVR) - 25,898 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
  4. American Express Co (AXP) - 852,264 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  5. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,307,656 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,077,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 143,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 146.95%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $20.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 3,093,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Smead Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.



