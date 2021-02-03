Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Unilever NV, S&P Global Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Unilever NV, S&P Global Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. owns 1261 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winslow%2C+evans+%26+crocker%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,752 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,771 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,124 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,620 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 121,775 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.186200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $392.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $854.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 254.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 160.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 65,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 103.93%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $545.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in SFL Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.9.

Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.