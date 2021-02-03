Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Unilever NV, S&P Global Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Unilever NV, S&P Global Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. owns 1261 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PAYX, VGK, APPS, ZEN, TWLO, TTD, QCLN, CATC, RSP, CME, IBUY, FPX, IWR, XBI, HGEN, ARKK, SHY, XLE, VTRS, RIO, SCCO, UMBF, MASI, ENSG, SSTK, APPN, NIO, IXN, IYC, LMBS, PFF, ALGN, ANIK, CBRL, CSWC, CBU, FAST, HOLX, KIM, KR, MS, NICE, ORI, RSG, STRA, TD, TRST, MELI, KNDI, NYCBPU.PFD, EDF, 50AA, HLT, AAL, NEP, MIME, TEAM, ELAN, PINS, LI, PSTH, ARKG, IGSB, DFJ, DLS, EZU, IAU, IEMG, IOO, IUSB, IUSG, IWN, IWO, IWS, IYF, JPST, VPL, VXUS, XHB, AXDX, ACCO, ATVI, ABC, AON, ASH, RIOT, BNS, BBY, CCJ, CNI, CNQ, LNG, CMA, CAG, CLB, EXR, FFIV, FE, GT, GBX, HIFS, HUN, OTRK, ITIC, ITRI, JNPR, LHCG, MFA, EGOV, NWL, NR, NTRS, NVAX, PCAR, PBI, PXLW, PWR, RELX, RMD, RYAAY, SIVB, SPG, SMSI, EQNR, TTWO, TEF, TXRH, RIG, TCX, UAA, VGR, BBI, VICR, EVRG, WWW, XRX, SPB, CMG, IIF, CEF, HQH, JHI, INSI, GIM, WEA, FFC, PFN, WU, EIG, PRTS, BBDC, CQP, EXK, SAR, LLNW, AROC, TSPA, OCSL, LOPE, WKHS, VUZI, CLSK, MOS, GNE, POST, CLIR, WTER, BLMN, WDAY, DKL, PBF, PCI, PRTA, XONE, ICLR, NVEE, HASI, IPWR, TCS, RGT, ALLE, ARMK, VRTV, STOR, SENS, NEOS, EXTN, VVV, GOLF, LW, CNDT, ORGO, AQB, AYX, TRTX, MFGP, REKR, SPCE, ADT, BILI, FIXX, SURF, LOGC, ATCX, GOSS, LSPD, RXT, PLTR, ASAN, BJK, BND, IGIB, EELV, EEMV, EMLP, EMQQ, EPI, EWY, FCG, FDM, FLOT, FNDX, FNI, FTSM, FXI, FXN, FXO, GOVT, ICLN, IEF, IGF, IHE, IJJ, IJK, IMOM, IPAY, ITB, IUSV, IYE, IYM, MTUM, NUEM, PHO, RXI, SCHA, SPSB, STPZ, SUSC, VNQI, VPU, VSDA, XLRE, XME,
- Added Positions: MSFT, PG, NEE, MRK, VZ, NVDA, BRK.B, VTV, ABBV, T, QCOM, TSLA, GOOGL, FTCS, VUG, AVGO, QQQ, KO, JPM, ES, FDN, AMZN, AMGN, UL, UNP, BHK, KL, GOOG, QRVO, FBT, VTI, LHX, V, VBK, BMY, CVX, JNJ, WPC, FBND, AEM, XOM, VOT, VT, MMM, DAR, TMO, CWB, BA, LRCX, FB, VB, ADBE, DE, D, LLY, HD, DIS, BOND, PSI, SPY, VO, COP, COST, NGG, TJX, URI, MA, IWF, BCE, DUK, EQIX, PNC, PRU, SNE, UNH, GNRC, APTV, FVRR, FVD, AEP, CSCO, INDB, FTNT, FMB, VIAC, STZ, LMT, NVO, CRM, SYK, TGT, RTX, KEYS, FXH, LQD, BLK, CI, CCI, GSK, IBM, PEP, ROP, WMT, RDS.B, BOTZ, RDVY, AMD, AMT, CVS, CAT, DD, EMR, GPC, NKE, SHW, SBUX, BX, MSCI, NXPI, BIV, DVY, EEM, EWJ, IVW, QTEC, VHT, VWO, MO, AZO, CMCSA, CMI, DHI, GE, LOW, MDT, NFLX, STX, SO, VOD, WFC, BTO, EVV, IPGP, PM, EPAM, SQ, EDIT, DOW, CRWD, EFAV, FDT, FTSL, GLD, ITA, IVV, IWM, IYT, SDY, SPYV, TIP, VGT, VIG, AXTI, ABT, ACN, AEIS, AKAM, ADSK, SAN, BDX, CIEN, C, CTXS, ED, DEO, ENB, FDX, FCX, GD, GIS, GOOD, HAL, MNST, ILMN, KMB, LEN, MMC, MCD, NEM, LIN, RGEN, TRV, TXN, WDC, WYND, TMUS, PANW, JPI, RNG, CGC, ANET, SHOP, PYPL, WH, UBER, AGG, ARKW, FIXD, IHI, IJR, IJS, MDY, MOAT, PGX, RPG, SMH, SPHD, SYLD, USMV, VCSH, VEU, VFH, VOE, VOO, XLV, PLD, ALB, ALL, BAC, BHC, BWA, BG, CACI, BXMT, CCL, CNC, CERN, FIS, DLR, EOG, GS, PEAK, HP, HUM, IRM, MDLZ, LH, MDC, NOK, NSC, NG, OHI, ASGN, PPL, DORM, RWT, RY, SAP, SBAC, SLB, SMG, SIRI, AXON, TOT, TRMB, VFC, WY, WMB, XEL, ZBH, JFR, ERH, KYN, BDJ, DAL, CHW, DFS, AMRC, KMI, APO, FDUS, SPLK, GMRE, ZTS, BLUE, PAYC, NEWR, NVTA, TDOC, KHC, YUMC, IIPR, BJ, CTVA, CARR, NKLA, DGRO, DGS, DWM, DWX, FDL, FGD, FIW, FNX, FTA, FXD, FXG, GDX, HACK, HDV, HYG, ICF, IJH, IJT, ITOT, IVE, IYW, KRE, NOBL, QYLD, REGL, SLV, SRLN, SUSA, TOTL, VBR, VCR, VEA, VIOG, VNQ, VONG, VV, XLI, XSW, ABB, ASML, AAP, AFL, A, APD, ALNY, AIG, NLY, ADM, ARCC, TFC, BHP, BP, BIIB, CM, COF, CAH, CGEN, GLW, CREE, ETN, EA, EL, M, F, GILD, HIG, HPQ, HMC, INCY, ISRG, IONS, JKHY, K, KSS, MGA, MAS, MCK, MPW, MET, NRG, NOC, NVS, NUE, OMC, PH, PXD, REGN, RF, ROK, RDS.A, SWK, TIF, USB, UNM, VLY, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WM, ANTM, IRBT, LEN.B, TY, HQL, JPC, PML, HYT, UTF, FEN, ETV, EHTH, AWI, BR, GLP, INFN, TEL, ETJ, GOF, VMW, TDC, CIM, OESX, CYRX, BUD, ARI, DG, CHTR, IPHI, GM, TRGP, MPC, FBHS, CLVS, VGI, LDP, IQV, COTY, FEYE, TWTR, ARES, DNOW, SYF, THQ, AVNS, BST, CCD, BLD, CC, PJT, HPE, ASIX, CRSP, OKTA, PLYM, AFIN, BHF, ZS, PRSP, REZI, BCSF, DELL, ALC, ADPT, OTIS, ANGL, BKLN, DES, DLN, EFA, EMB, FEP, FHLC, FINX, FXR, GDXJ, HYS, IBB, JKG, KWEB, MDIV, MJ, MOO, OUSA, PCY, PGF, PPA, PSCH, PSK, QDF, REZ, ROBO, SCHD, SMDV, TAN, VTEB, VXF, VYM, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLY, XMLV, XMMO, XPH, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPGI, VEEV, XLNX, PTLC, GOLD, CHKP, BABA, FSLY, AWK, DOCU, XLU, MRNA, CGW, FPE, ORCL, ETY, INFO, PFE, SEB, ET, JD, MU, LULU, AXP, BK, MIDD, PHM, PMX, PMF, EBS, DQ, JHB, JCO, BYND, CSX, LUMN, EPD, HON, MRVL, OKE, WRK, STT, TSN, WST, VIACA, NMT, EXG, DISCK, IHIT, SNAP, CBH, BSJL, PTNQ, DDD, CB, HES, AZN, BIDU, BSX, BTI, SCHW, DXC, DVA, DVN, ECL, EXEL, FLS, FL, ORAN, FCEL, GLAD, ING, KEY, LVS, MMP, NOV, NYCB, NUAN, OXY, PAA, SNY, SWKS, STE, TSM, TM, TRP, UAL, UBS, ETG, CGO, TECK, GAIN, MTT, STWD, STK, OXLC, PSX, FANG, QTS, WIX, CARA, PCTY, ACB, LBRDA, ADNT, BKR, SWCH, KTB, AMJ, EMLC, IEV, PID, SPLV,
- Sold Out: UN, LVGO, TSCO, VNT, TPL, SFL, LBRDK, DISCA, VER, JBLU, BKN, UMHPD.PFD, MHE, CHMA, BATRK, BATRA, NVCR, CARG, FWONK, MOBL, TWOU, RA, 5ILA, RWX, DLPH, COLD, ZM, WORK, PHR, AOR, FVL, MLPI, ASYS, WPM, ABR, BCS, BCO, TPR, FLR, GME, HXL, LTC, MGM, PLUG, RL, ALLY, SSYS, SPWR, UNFI, VVI, HBI, N7ON, DNKN, SMLP, FWONA, MNKKQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,752 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,771 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,124 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,620 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 121,775 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.186200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $392.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $854.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 254.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 160.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 65,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 103.93%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $545.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: SFL Corp Ltd (SFL)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in SFL Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.9.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Winslow, Evans & Crocker, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.
