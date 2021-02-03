>
Westhampton Capital, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Wells Fargo, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Biogen Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, CVS Health Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: IBM +0.07% TFC +2.72% TDG +1.98% WFC +3.12% IBB -0.28% BIIB -5.2% FDX -0.42%

Investment company Westhampton Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Wells Fargo, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Truist Financial Corp, sells Biogen Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, CVS Health Corp, FedEx Corp, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westhampton Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Westhampton Capital, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westhampton Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westhampton+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westhampton Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,381 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 30,903 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Carter's Inc (CRI) - 52,900 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  4. WD-40 Co (WDFC) - 17,707 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. Clorox Co (CLX) - 22,765 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66. The stock is now traded at around $597.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Westhampton Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $164.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $119.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Westhampton Capital, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Westhampton Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38.



