Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Sells Wells Fargo, Henry Schein Inc, Vontier Corp

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Palisade Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Clorox Co, sells Wells Fargo, Henry Schein Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLE, XLK, ADBE, SCHB, COST, DD, RDS.A, IJR, IOO,
- Added Positions: JPM, V, HRL, RTX, GD, IJK, KMB, BDX, IVW, CLX, MMM, UNH, SCHF, BLK, AMGN, BND, XEL, DIS, LHX, MRK, ADP, WMT, SYY, TJX, TSCO, ACN, VWO, HPE, GOOG, AXP, MS, CAT, SJM, GOOGL, NEE, PFE, GLW, CMCSA, EW, VEA, SCHA, CHD, KO, IJH, IEMG, AGG, ZBH, FDX, ITW, LEG, LOW, MDU, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, TGT, BLL, AAPL, DE, CVX, XOM, ABT, MDY, IWM, IBM, SDY, ZBRA, WBA, UNP, PSX, COP, CNP, CVS, ALC, IWB, NTRS, SBUX, OMC, DXCM, CE, ADM, AMP,
- Sold Out: HSIC, VNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Palisade Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,822 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,648 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 140,824 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,977 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 74,326 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $481.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.067700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 397.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $204.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.63.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Palisade Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
