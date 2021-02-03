Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, Nike Inc, American Express Co, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, XLI, AEP, VRTX, TSLA, IJR, MDY, VTV,

XLF, XLI, AEP, VRTX, TSLA, IJR, MDY, VTV, Added Positions: DIS, NKE, AXP, JPM, SPY, V, LOW, IEFA, PLD, SHW, BDX, APH, SPYX, IVW, PFE, EBTC, UNP, LLY, CSCO, BLK,

DIS, NKE, AXP, JPM, SPY, V, LOW, IEFA, PLD, SHW, BDX, APH, SPYX, IVW, PFE, EBTC, UNP, LLY, CSCO, BLK, Reduced Positions: MTUM, USMV, AMZN, BRK.B, TMO, MSFT, QUAL, AAPL, ACN, IBM, IWF, BRK.A, GOOGL, VTI, VEA, SSTI, GOOG, PG, IWR, COST, JNJ, ABT, ABBV, VWO, IWM, VOO, VIG, PEP, IWD, INTC, XOM, WMT, MMM, MCD, JCI, HSY, GE, DHR, T,

MTUM, USMV, AMZN, BRK.B, TMO, MSFT, QUAL, AAPL, ACN, IBM, IWF, BRK.A, GOOGL, VTI, VEA, SSTI, GOOG, PG, IWR, COST, JNJ, ABT, ABBV, VWO, IWM, VOO, VIG, PEP, IWD, INTC, XOM, WMT, MMM, MCD, JCI, HSY, GE, DHR, T, Sold Out: PRF, BABA, EFA, DSU,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 391,033 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 854,731 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 93,047 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 151,513 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,948 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 488,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 159,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $857.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $212.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1422.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 80,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 5278.10%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 88,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 1008.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 100,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 145,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.06.