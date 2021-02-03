>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: DIS -0.28% NKE -0.61% AXP -0.25% JPM +1.18% SPYX +0.18% IVW +0.11% XLF +0.47% XLI +0.13% AEP -0.94% TSLA -1.87% VRTX -2.43% IJR +0.31%

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Walt Disney Co, Nike Inc, American Express Co, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+dykema+cabot+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 391,033 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 854,731 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 93,047 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
  4. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 151,513 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,948 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16%
New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 488,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 159,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $857.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $212.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1422.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 80,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 5278.10%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 88,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 1008.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 100,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 145,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC. Also check out:

1. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)