State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Immunomedics Inc, VEREIT Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Immunomedics Inc, VEREIT Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Flex during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. As of 2020Q4, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1585 stocks with a total value of $28.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,878,164 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,520,307 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 266,067 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 9,500,471 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 691.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 372,866 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 78,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1099.6. The stock is now traded at around $1189.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 229,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 87,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.40%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.352700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 9,500,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 1593.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,565,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 489.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.963700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,032,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 959,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 130.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 736,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 89.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $148.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.58.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.