Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys General Dynamics Corp, Unilever PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Saratoga Research & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Unilever PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QUAL, AMZN,
- Added Positions: GD, UL, IFF, BDX, RTX, BRK.B, JNJ, CHRW, AAPL, CSCO, BIIB, NVO, ORCL, MMM, MDT, MSFT, PEP, V, KO, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, NKE, WMT, DIS, PG, VAR, EXPD, PAYX,
- Sold Out: BEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Saratoga Research & Investment Management
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 799,331 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 550,630 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,664,574 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 684,896 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 952,662 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 413,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 869,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 410,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.4.
