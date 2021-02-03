>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys General Dynamics Corp, Unilever PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

February 03, 2021 | About: GD +2.34% UL +0.92% IFF +2.86% BDX +1.23% QUAL -0.04% AMZN -1.56% BEN +1.21%

Saratoga, CA, based Investment company Saratoga Research & Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Unilever PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saratoga Research & Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Saratoga Research & Investment Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saratoga+research+%26+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saratoga Research & Investment Management
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 799,331 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 550,630 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,664,574 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 684,896 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  5. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 952,662 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 413,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 869,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 410,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $263.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saratoga Research & Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saratoga Research & Investment Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)