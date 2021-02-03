Private Management Group Inc Buys Albertsons Inc, Alleghany Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Covetrus Inc

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Private Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Albertsons Inc, Alleghany Corp, Lumen Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Valero Energy Corp, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Covetrus Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Management Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Private Management Group Inc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACI, Y, LUMN, CCEP, W02A, VV, MMM, BAC, CVX, GOOG,

ACI, Y, LUMN, CCEP, W02A, VV, MMM, BAC, CVX, GOOG, Added Positions: VLO, USM, GILD, GS, JNJ, JPM, KR, TDS, NYCB, PDM, EQC, SEB, BRK.B, ASC, NML, BAM, WFC, TEVA, NXST, UNFI, VSEC, ITI, TRV, SSB, CNA, IJK, SPY, OCSI, CVCY, MRK, MCD, HD, BHF, MSFT, COST, AAPL, AMZN, IWM, IWS, T,

VLO, USM, GILD, GS, JNJ, JPM, KR, TDS, NYCB, PDM, EQC, SEB, BRK.B, ASC, NML, BAM, WFC, TEVA, NXST, UNFI, VSEC, ITI, TRV, SSB, CNA, IJK, SPY, OCSI, CVCY, MRK, MCD, HD, BHF, MSFT, COST, AAPL, AMZN, IWM, IWS, T, Reduced Positions: REGI, BPYU, CVET, CLNY, DAR, CCK, PK, DD, CMCSA, CC, CKH, AN, BB, RUSHA, AXP, NNBR, OI, JEF, CFX, WOW, WRK, PAG, CLW, RUSHB, GPRE, VNO, VZ, LILAK, GEF, ANDE, MET, PBF, DFIN, SMHI, AEG, BRK.A, L, PKOH, PB, THC, KIM, ONB, FSP, AZO, LBRDK, BABA, LPG, BK, RFP, BECN, TEN, GLDD, GGZ, CNO, DIS, JQC,

REGI, BPYU, CVET, CLNY, DAR, CCK, PK, DD, CMCSA, CC, CKH, AN, BB, RUSHA, AXP, NNBR, OI, JEF, CFX, WOW, WRK, PAG, CLW, RUSHB, GPRE, VNO, VZ, LILAK, GEF, ANDE, MET, PBF, DFIN, SMHI, AEG, BRK.A, L, PKOH, PB, THC, KIM, ONB, FSP, AZO, LBRDK, BABA, LPG, BK, RFP, BECN, TEN, GLDD, GGZ, CNO, DIS, JQC, Sold Out: RGT, WPG,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 275,921 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 2,009,865 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,264,699 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,713,503 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 324,487 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.49%

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,239,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $530.24 and $643.94, with an estimated average price of $584.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 46,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,726,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 314,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.066000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 570,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.291000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 58.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 654,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 76.82%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $30.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 725,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 534,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 68.31%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $289.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 85,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 149,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 955,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.11.