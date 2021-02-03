Mad River Investors Buys Civeo Corp, Mesabi Trust, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mad River Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Civeo Corp, Mesabi Trust, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2020Q4, Mad River Investors owns 22 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 44C1,

44C1, Added Positions: MSB, CACI, FNV, BA, ICE,

MSB, CACI, FNV, BA, ICE, Reduced Positions: LSXMA, LSXMK, CBOE, LBRDK, HHC, LBRDA, BRK.B, FWONA,

LSXMA, LSXMK, CBOE, LBRDK, HHC, LBRDA, BRK.B, FWONA, Sold Out: TPL, CVEO,

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 226,827 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 24,755 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 182,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.14% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 39,965 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Civeo Corp (44C1) - 360,422 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Civeo Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.09%. The holding were 360,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mad River Investors added to a holding in Mesabi Trust by 220.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.859100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 182,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $16.79, with an estimated average price of $12.04.