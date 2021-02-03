>
Mad River Investors Buys Civeo Corp, Mesabi Trust, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group

February 03, 2021 | About: MSB -0.46% 44C1 +0% TPL +5.98% CVEO +4.97%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mad River Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Civeo Corp, Mesabi Trust, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2020Q4, Mad River Investors owns 22 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAD RIVER INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mad+river+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAD RIVER INVESTORS
  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 226,827 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 24,755 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 182,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.14%
  4. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 39,965 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  5. Civeo Corp (44C1) - 360,422 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Civeo Corp (44C1)

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Civeo Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.09%. The holding were 360,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Mad River Investors added to a holding in Mesabi Trust by 220.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.71 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.859100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 182,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Sold Out: Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $16.79, with an estimated average price of $12.04.



