Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Applied Materials Inc, Sells SAP SE, Tesla Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: PYPL +1.08% UL +0.92% TSM -0.69% AMAT -3.44% DAL +2.16% CVS +1.87% UNH -0.2% SAP +0.9% VYM +0.39% ATVI -1.46% MAR +1.1%

Investment company Physicians Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Applied Materials Inc, CVS Health Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells SAP SE, Tesla Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/physicians+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,286 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,370 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,337 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 44,902 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,604 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $128.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $339.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $252.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC..

