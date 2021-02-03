Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, EMCOR Group Inc, Endo International PLC, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Commercial Metals Co

Investment company Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, EMCOR Group Inc, Endo International PLC, Qualys Inc, Netgear Inc, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Commercial Metals Co, DISH Network Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, EME, ENDP, QLYS, CDNA, NTGR, AHCO, IPG, UCBI, SUPN, NTRA, MC, VCRA, RDUS, NXGN, MANT, HI, EAT, TTGT, UBSI, ISBC, BANR, PIPR, TPB, GLUU, DIOD, MDP, ABCB, WHD, NVEE, EVTC, CROX, TRMK, ZUMZ, HLI, RLGY, BPMC, VNDA, GRBK, USB, WOR, ALG, VIVO, PJT, SFBS, POR, VCYT, DIN, TBIO, DCPH, RJF, GIS, SCI, JEF, ORI, BOKF, KNX, EXR, CNP, TSCO, PCAR, AVT, DOX, UTHR, NXST, BG, QRVO, WSM, TTWO, BKR, IDA, IQV, FIVE, DLTR, CGNX, VOE, DRE,

LDOS, FNF, FRC, MAS, HOLX, SCHH, RGEN, EBS, FLRN, SWK, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SCHF, SCHA, SCHO, RWO, SCHV, SCHZ, FNDX, TGT, FNDF, FNDA, PHB, GLTR, BWZ, BWX, Reduced Positions: DECK, AZO, BLDR, HALO, CASH, IIPR, WK, CDNS, THC, AIMC, COOP, MATX, SMG, TER, MS, PLD, RSG, VRTX, STLD, WY, SWKS, OC, CHTR, BAH, DE, ARW, ST, PRI, TRGP, BERY, ATVI, SRE, DVA, CLX, EFX, GRMN, HBAN, LH, DGX, PG, VST, CMG, LRCX, VZ, SLB, ADBE, BBY, TKR, TXRH, STE, EA, MU, ZBRA, ODFL, VEA, VWO, BND, SLYV,

CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 77,791 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 85,962 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 39,698 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 53,615 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.19% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 64,424 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.97 and $92.22, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 47,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Endo International PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 184,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.78 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $58.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 110.56%. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $104.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 123.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 178.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 103.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.46 and $119.49, with an estimated average price of $102.14.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Commercial Metals Co. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $23.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.89.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.27, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $36.31.