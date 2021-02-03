>
Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: VEA +0.27%

Investment company Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa+endowment+%26+philanthropic+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,985 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 68,230 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84%
  3. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 15,179 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Express Co (AXP) - 16,940 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 19,472 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.187700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 68,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.



