Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VEA,

VEA, Reduced Positions: VGSH, IWN, AXP, MMT,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,985 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 68,230 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 15,179 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 16,940 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 19,472 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.187700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 68,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.