Lgl Partners, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Phreesia Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Lgl Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Phreesia Inc, Apple Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgl Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lgl Partners, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 94,308 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 99,124 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 183,957 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 44,281 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.59% BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 37,095 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.09 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 105.81%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $327.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 15,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.209000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $84.3 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $101.87.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.