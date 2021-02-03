>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

February 03, 2021 | About: VOO +0.27% PLTR +2.1% FLOT +0.03%

Investment company Vatera Holdings Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vatera Holdings Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vatera Holdings Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: PLTR,
  • Added Positions: VOO,
  • Sold Out: FLOT,

For the details of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vatera+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC
  1. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 4,210,527 shares, 72.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 106,900 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.60%
  3. FGL Holdings (FG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 72.97%. The holding were 4,210,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 327.60%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.71%. The holding were 106,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Vatera Holdings Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC. Also check out:

1. VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VATERA HOLDINGS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)