Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Vatera Holdings Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vatera Holdings Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vatera Holdings Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR,

PLTR, Added Positions: VOO,

VOO, Sold Out: FLOT,

For the details of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vatera+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 4,210,527 shares, 72.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 106,900 shares, 27.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.60% FGL Holdings (FG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 72.97%. The holding were 4,210,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 327.60%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.71%. The holding were 106,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vatera Holdings Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.