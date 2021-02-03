Jaguar Listed Property LLC Buys PS Business Parks Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, Sells Apartment Investment & Management Co, Paramount Group Inc, Regency Centers Corp

Investment company Jaguar Listed Property LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PS Business Parks Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, Summit Hotel Properties Inc, sells Apartment Investment & Management Co, Paramount Group Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaguar Listed Property LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jaguar Listed Property LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSB, KIM, INN, AIV, AIV, NNN,

PSB, KIM, INN, AIV, AIV, NNN, Added Positions: SBAC, EQIX, AMT, REXR, ELS, BXP, AMH, PLD, CTRE, CUBE, EQR, PSA, CCI, MAA,

SBAC, EQIX, AMT, REXR, ELS, BXP, AMH, PLD, CTRE, CUBE, EQR, PSA, CCI, MAA, Reduced Positions: REG, COLD, CONE, HR, EXR, DEI, NHI, ADC, TRNO,

REG, COLD, CONE, HR, EXR, DEI, NHI, ADC, TRNO, Sold Out: AIV, PGRE,

For the details of Jaguar Listed Property LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jaguar+listed+property+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 21,550 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 130,647 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 242,300 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 50,900 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.51% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 35,480 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.82%

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.99 and $140.87, with an estimated average price of $128.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 42,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 259,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 355,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 36,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 36,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 75.82%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. The stock is now traded at around $272.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 35,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $754.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 21,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $233.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 50,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 242,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 126,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 126.68%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.140800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 37,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Jaguar Listed Property LLC sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $8.11.