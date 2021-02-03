Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Owens-Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 884 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 342,687 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 378,577 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,790 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,075 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 95,400 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.52. The stock is now traded at around $88.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 88,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.292000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53. The stock is now traded at around $220.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 305.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 194.32%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $365.182700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 2430.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $73.02.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Florida Muni 2020 Term Tr. The sale prices were between $14.25 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in HEXO Corp. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.4.