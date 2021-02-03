TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp

Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CALA, CWCO,

CALA, CWCO, Added Positions: XPER, CIG, BVN, MLP, MPV,

XPER, CIG, BVN, MLP, MPV, Reduced Positions: FCX, NVAX, NGD, CLDX, KRP, CHE, CSCO, DISCA, GLD, SBSW, KYN, TMQ, XYL, SLV, WU, ASRT, XOM, DISCK, BGH, CMCSA, HRB, HPI, ENB, PFE, DUK, BMY, ADM, T, VLY, CAG,

FCX, NVAX, NGD, CLDX, KRP, CHE, CSCO, DISCA, GLD, SBSW, KYN, TMQ, XYL, SLV, WU, ASRT, XOM, DISCK, BGH, CMCSA, HRB, HPI, ENB, PFE, DUK, BMY, ADM, T, VLY, CAG, Sold Out: DIS, CVX,

New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,553,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 815,009 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 1,021,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Xylem Inc (XYL) - 149,388 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 1,090,846 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.49 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.