TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp

February 03, 2021 | About: CALA +3.03% CWCO -0.86% DIS -0.28% CVX +2.06%

Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsp+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC
  1. New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,553,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  2. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 815,009 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  3. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 1,021,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Xylem Inc (XYL) - 149,388 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 1,090,846 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
New Purchase: Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.49 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.



