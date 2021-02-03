TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp

Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Calithera Biosciences Inc, Consolidated Water Co, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CALA, CWCO,
- Added Positions: XPER, CIG, BVN, MLP, MPV,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, NVAX, NGD, CLDX, KRP, CHE, CSCO, DISCA, GLD, SBSW, KYN, TMQ, XYL, SLV, WU, ASRT, XOM, DISCK, BGH, CMCSA, HRB, HPI, ENB, PFE, DUK, BMY, ADM, T, VLY, CAG,
- Sold Out: DIS, CVX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with CALA. Click here to check it out.
- CALA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CALA
- Peter Lynch Chart of CALA
For the details of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsp+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC
- New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,553,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 815,009 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 1,021,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Xylem Inc (XYL) - 149,388 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 1,090,846 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.49 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $3.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TSP Capital Management Group, LLC keeps buying