Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Heritage Commerce Corp

Winnetka, IL, based Investment company Martin Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Intel Corp, Heritage Commerce Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Martin Investment Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPGI, ATVI, ZBRA,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TM, VRSN,
- Reduced Positions: CHKP, NXPI, MA, AAPL, SAP, ALC, TGT, SNE, GOOGL, FB, TMO, BRK.B, NVS, BKNG, SYK, GILD, MSCI, VRSK, GOOG, LHX, BMY, MTCH, MSFT, INFO,
- Sold Out: INTC, HTBK,
For the details of Martin Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Investment Management, LLC
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 140,388 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,266 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 133,848 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.74%
- Novartis AG (NVS) - 169,019 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 43,305 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $325.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 14,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 42,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $403.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Martin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.29%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 199 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.Sold Out: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.16.
