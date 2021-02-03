Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Heritage Commerce Corp

Winnetka, IL, based Investment company Martin Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Intel Corp, Heritage Commerce Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Martin Investment Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPGI, ATVI, ZBRA,

SPGI, ATVI, ZBRA, Added Positions: AMZN, TM, VRSN,

AMZN, TM, VRSN, Reduced Positions: CHKP, NXPI, MA, AAPL, SAP, ALC, TGT, SNE, GOOGL, FB, TMO, BRK.B, NVS, BKNG, SYK, GILD, MSCI, VRSK, GOOG, LHX, BMY, MTCH, MSFT, INFO,

CHKP, NXPI, MA, AAPL, SAP, ALC, TGT, SNE, GOOGL, FB, TMO, BRK.B, NVS, BKNG, SYK, GILD, MSCI, VRSK, GOOG, LHX, BMY, MTCH, MSFT, INFO, Sold Out: INTC, HTBK,

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 140,388 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,266 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 133,848 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.74% Novartis AG (NVS) - 169,019 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 43,305 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $325.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 14,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 42,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $403.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 107.29%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3346.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.16.