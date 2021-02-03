Kessler Investment Group, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Boeing Co, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Thor Industries Inc

Columbus, IN, based Investment company Kessler Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Boeing Co, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kessler Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kessler Investment Group, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OXY, WYND, XOM, SNOW, CVX, RIOT, OLN, MTZ, HGV, MBIN, FSR, EMN, TROW, MMC, APD, VAC, VOO, VV, NSC,
- Added Positions: JNJ, BA, IVW, CPRI, XLF, SBUX, ACB, ABT, SVBI, PNBK, MNRO, CRWD, AAPL, ONB,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, TSLA, DKNG, XLI, FCX, GT, GLD, CARR, EL, LOW, STLD, BF.A, BSCL, CLDR, K, LVS, MSFT, RPM, SCI, RTX, GPC,
- Sold Out: BYND, THO, PG, BSCK, EA, ZS, LB, TPX, IBM, GRWG, MA, SND, JBLU, NVDA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with JNJ. Click here to check it out.
- JNJ 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of JNJ
- Peter Lynch Chart of JNJ
For the details of Kessler Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kessler+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kessler Investment Group, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 62,810 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.75%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 283,377 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 36,783 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 481,379 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,113 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.7%
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 149,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 56,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 61,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $306.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.414000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 62,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 380.39%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 15,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 20,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 119.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.908400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kessler Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kessler Investment Group, LLC keeps buying