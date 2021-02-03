Kessler Investment Group, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Boeing Co, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Thor Industries Inc

Columbus, IN, based Investment company Kessler Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Boeing Co, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Beyond Meat Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kessler Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kessler Investment Group, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OXY, WYND, XOM, SNOW, CVX, RIOT, OLN, MTZ, HGV, MBIN, FSR, EMN, TROW, MMC, APD, VAC, VOO, VV, NSC,

OXY, WYND, XOM, SNOW, CVX, RIOT, OLN, MTZ, HGV, MBIN, FSR, EMN, TROW, MMC, APD, VAC, VOO, VV, NSC, Added Positions: JNJ, BA, IVW, CPRI, XLF, SBUX, ACB, ABT, SVBI, PNBK, MNRO, CRWD, AAPL, ONB,

JNJ, BA, IVW, CPRI, XLF, SBUX, ACB, ABT, SVBI, PNBK, MNRO, CRWD, AAPL, ONB, Reduced Positions: IVV, TSLA, DKNG, XLI, FCX, GT, GLD, CARR, EL, LOW, STLD, BF.A, BSCL, CLDR, K, LVS, MSFT, RPM, SCI, RTX, GPC,

IVV, TSLA, DKNG, XLI, FCX, GT, GLD, CARR, EL, LOW, STLD, BF.A, BSCL, CLDR, K, LVS, MSFT, RPM, SCI, RTX, GPC, Sold Out: BYND, THO, PG, BSCK, EA, ZS, LB, TPX, IBM, GRWG, MA, SND, JBLU, NVDA,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 62,810 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.75% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 283,377 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 36,783 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) - 481,379 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,113 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.7%

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 149,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 56,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 61,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $306.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.414000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 35,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 109.75%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $160.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.68%. The holding were 62,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 380.39%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 15,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 20,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 119.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.83 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.908400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.77.